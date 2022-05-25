'I Take Full Responsibility': UK PM Boris Johnson on 'Partygate' Scandal

He added, “My attendance at these moments, brief as it was, has not been found to be outside the rules. But clearly this was not the case for some of those gatherings after I had left and other gatherings when I was not even in the building."

However, Johnson said he did not think he had done anything wrong when he attended an office gathering for his birthday in June 2020.

On 12 April, Johnson was fined 50 pounds, thus becoming the first British leader to be fined for breaking the law. Additionally, the police are investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson allegedly attended.