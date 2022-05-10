Who Is ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Poised To Be the Next President of Philippines?

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, the son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos, won a landslide presidential election victory on Tuesday, 10 May, bringing back the once exiled family back to power.

According to the latest numbers, the 64-year-old senator has won 56 percent of the vote, compared to 28 percent for rival Leni Robredo (who is also the incumbent vice president).

Much of Marcos' campaign revolved around clearing his family's name through social media on a platform of "unity". He even promised to increase employment and reduce inflation in an economy that has been shattered in the past two years, primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.