Philippine Election: Candidates, Main Issues & a 'Cesspool of Disinformation'

The 2022 election, like the 2016 election, is being labelled as a "social media election."

Observers of the 2022 election say that there is relentless misinformation on social media that could influence its outcome. After all, on an average, a Filipino internet user spends almost four hours on social media per day.

"I have described it as a cesspool of disinformation and it just gets worse every election cycle," said Richard Heydarian, a politics professor at Polytechnic University of the Philippines, as reported by the BBC.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, more than 90 percent of Filipinos with access to the internet use Facebook and YouTube.