Philippines: Late Dictator’s Son Ferdinand Marcos Jr Wins Presidential Election

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, the son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos, won a landslide presidential election victory on Tuesday, 10 May, bringing back the once exiled family back to power.

With more than 90 percent of an initial count concluded, Marcos Junior had secured almost 30 million votes, more than double the tally of his nearest rival, liberal candidate Leni Robredo, news agency AFP reported.