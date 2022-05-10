Philippines: Late Dictator’s Son Ferdinand Marcos Jr Wins Presidential Election

Ferdinand Marcos Jr is the frontrunner in the election.
(Photo: cfr.org)
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, the son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos, won a landslide presidential election victory on Tuesday, 10 May, bringing back the once exiled family back to power.
With more than 90 percent of an initial count concluded, Marcos Junior had secured almost 30 million votes, more than double the tally of his nearest rival, liberal candidate Leni Robredo, news agency AFP reported.
Countering his family's exploitation of the country, Marcos Junior's campaign revolved around clearing his family's name through social media, and expressing support for the current authoritarian president Rodrigo Duterte.
(This article will be updated.)
