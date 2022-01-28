India Inks Deal With the Philippines to Export BrahMos Missiles

India joined the elite club of missile exporters on Friday after the Philippines signed a $374.96 million (Rs 2,770 crore) deal with it for procuring BrahMos shore-based anti-ship variant supersonic cruise missiles.



The Philippines signed the pact with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd for the supply of three batteries of 290-km-range BrahMos missile system for its naval force.



The country is ramping up its naval prowess to counter China's belligerent behaviour in the South China Sea. The Philippines has territorial disputes with Beijing in the region as China claims sovereignty over the sea that has a huge source of hydrocarbons.