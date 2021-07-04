Military Plane Carrying 92 People Crashes in Philippines; 17 Dead

A military plane carrying 92 people crashed in southern Philippines.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AlertsPea)
A military plane carrying 92 people crashed in southern Philippines on Sunday, 4 July, which reportedly led to the death of 17 people.
The plane had crashed while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province but missed the runway. So far, 17 bodies had been recovered and the death toll is expected to rise, The New York Times reported, citing a local commander.
Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters the plane had been carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members.
He added, "Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives."
Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force.
(With inputs from Reuters and The New York Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Jul 2021,11:58 AM IST