'My Only Hope is...': Youth Apathy Shadows Bangladesh's First Post-Hasina Polls

The apathy among voters is also in part due to a slew of tall economic promises made by the BNP and JeI in their manifestos—which, some experts say, are not practically viable.

For instance, the BNP's flagship poll promise of a "family card" to be issued in the name of one woman in every household hasn't roused much applause. The party said that the scheme would initially cover 4 million households, providing around 2,000-2,500 Bangladeshi taka a month to women in cash or a monthly basket of essential commodities such as rice, oil, pulses, et al of equal value.

The scheme would cost approximately 1.2 trillion taka to put into effect. However, research conducted by Al Jazeera stated that this would require Bangladesh's current outlay on social sector protections to be doubled—an extremely arduous task.

In another apparent 'big on rhetoric, low on impact' poll pledge, the JeI has vowed to cut corporate taxes to 19 percent and VAT (Value Added Tax) to 10 percent. At present, however, certain companies face tax rates as high as or even exceeding 50 percent and some luxury products are taxed at around 700 percent.

"Bangladesh should be cautious about abrupt, across-the-board tax rate cuts because the country’s core macro vulnerability is limited domestic revenue mobilisation," Indian economist Soumya Bhowmick tells The Quint.

Bhowmick says that if the goal is to improve the business climate, the safer path is gradual simplification, base broadening, and stronger compliance, paired with predictable policy signals that reduce uncertainty for investors.