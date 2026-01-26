Tarique Rahman's Return Heralds New Era in Bangladeshi Politics. Can He Deliver?

The political landscape in Bangladesh is buzzing with election fever. Many people are still bitter that they were barred from casting votes in the last two elections. The irony? The party that faced all those allegations—the Awami League—is now the one sidelined from the race.

But politics does not allow any blank space; it gets filled up quick.

From Sheikh Mujib's time to Ziaur Rahman's, then Hussain Muhammad Ershad's heavy-handed rule, Khaleda Zia's stint, and Sheikh Hasina's grip on power where one party called all the shots—Bangladesh has seen it all.

These days, the hopes are pinning on Tarique Rahman. The whole political scene is flipping fast.