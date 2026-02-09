Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman Vowed Never To Play IPL Again? A Fact-Check

advertisement
A graphic is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman said that he will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) again even if he is paid Rs 50 crore.
What else did the graphic say?: It carried a statement attributed to Rahman that said, "The way the BCCI has humiliated me, I will never play in the IPL in my life. Even if they offer me 150 crore, I will reject it. I have never seen such a cheap and low-class league. Our board made the absolutely right decision by pulling out after the World Cup. We shouldn't even step foot there."
What is the truth?: There is no evidence to prove that Rahman indeed made such a statement after he was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the 2026 IPL tournament.
No news reports: We did not find any credible news reports or information available in the public domain that supported the claim about Rahman vowing to never play in the IPL again.
It should be noted that if Rahman had indeed made such remarks, it would have gained national and international media coverage due to the gravity of the statement.
A new template: Previously, a video that purportedly showed the Bangladeshi cricketer asking people to boycott the IPL had gone viral on the internet.
Several fact-checking organisations, including The Quint's WebQoof, had found that the video was actually an AI-generated one and held no truth. You can read the report here.
Conclusion: It is evident that this claim about Mustafizur Rahman making a statement about vowing to never play IPL again is fabricated.
