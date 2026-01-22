ICC Rejects Venue Change Request, Bangladesh Opts Out of T20 World Cup in India

advertisement
Bangladesh has officially announced that its national men’s cricket team will not participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup matches scheduled to be held in India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board and government officials cited ongoing security concerns as the primary reason for this decision. The International Cricket Council had previously issued an ultimatum to Bangladesh to confirm its participation, but the board has remained firm in its stance, requesting that matches be moved to Sri Lanka instead.
According to The Indian Express, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam and Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul reiterated that the team is ready to play the World Cup, but not in India. They stated that the security risk is based on a specific incident involving a Bangladeshi player and expressed hope that the ICC would allow the team to play in Sri Lanka. The officials emphasised that the decision is a matter of state responsibility and not just a sporting issue.
As reported by The Hindu, Bangladesh’s youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul said the ICC did not do justice by refusing to shift the matches to Sri Lanka. He confirmed that the team will not play in India and that the board will continue to seek a solution. The ICC, after reviewing multiple security assessments, concluded there was no credible threat to the Bangladesh team at any Indian venue.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the ICC Board decided to maintain the original schedule, rejecting Bangladesh’s request to move matches. BCB president Aminul Islam stated, “Our only demand is to play the World Cup -- but not in India,” effectively ruling out participation unless the venue is changed. The ICC’s decision was made after a board meeting, with the majority voting against any changes to the schedule.
“We are not giving up hope yet; our team is ready. We expect the ICC to provide justice by considering our genuine security risks and allowing us to play in Sri Lanka,” said Asif Nazrul, as quoted in recent statements.
Coverage revealed that former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to boycott the T20 World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh. He criticised the ICC’s refusal to move the matches and suggested that Pakistan’s withdrawal could significantly impact the tournament. Pakistani media also reported that the PCB leadership had paused preparations pending a final decision on Bangladesh’s participation.
The latest developments include an offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board to host Bangladesh’s matches if the ICC cannot accommodate the request to play in Sri Lanka. The PCB communicated its support for Bangladesh’s position in a formal email to the ICC, stating that the demand is justified and offering to host all Bangladesh games if necessary.
Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh’s refusal was further confirmed following discussions between the boards. The PCB cited political instability and security concerns in the region, aligning with Bangladesh’s request to shift matches to Sri Lanka. Both boards have maintained their positions despite the ICC’s insistence on proceeding with the original schedule.
“You have seen that we have announced the squad, but until now, no player knows which country we are going to or whom we will play against. Like me, the whole of Bangladesh is now uncertain,” Bangladesh captain Litton Das stated, reflecting the uncertainty among players.
Uncertainty among Bangladeshi players was highlighted in recent interviews, with captain Litton Das expressing that the squad had been announced but players remained unsure about their participation or the venue. He noted that previous instances had seen venue changes for security reasons and reiterated the team’s readiness to play if their concerns are addressed.
Legal challenges in India regarding Bangladesh’s participation were addressed in court proceedings, where the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking to bar Bangladesh from the tournament. The court advised the petitioner to focus on constructive work and clarified that such policy decisions fall outside judicial purview.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.