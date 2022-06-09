Sri Lanka President’s Brother, Basil Rajapaksa, Resigns From Parliament

The brother of Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the country's former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Thursday, 9 June, that he had resigned from parliament, Reuters reported.

He is the second person from the Rajapaksa family to step away from government amid the island-nation's severe economic crisis. President Rajapaksa's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, had resigned as prime minister last month after prolonged protests against the economic crisis turned violent.