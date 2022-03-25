Interest Rates & 'White Elephants': Why is Sri Lanka Buried in Chinese Debt?

As Sri Lanka continues to face one of its worst-ever economic crises, refugees have already started flowing into India.

A total of 16 Sri Lankan nationals from the Jaffna and Mannar regions reached Tamil Nadu earlier this week.

The main cause of the country's crumbling economy is its shortage of foreign currency, which has led to a massive reduction in imports of essential items.

The drop in tourism and FDI, along with the Sri Lankan government's initial refusal to be bailed out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), are some of the crucial factors that have brought about the economic ruin. You can read about them in more detail here.