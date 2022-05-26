Old Video of Yasin Malik’s Wife Crying and Pleading Shared As Recent

The claim states that Mushaal Hussein Mullick cried recently at a press conference.
A video of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick pleading for her husband's release is being shared on social media with a claim that she broke down at the press conference after her husband was handed a life sentence in a terror funding case by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on 25 May.
Militant group Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front's (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik is accused of terrorism and secessionist activities in the Valley in 2017. He was convicted by a special NIA court on 19 May, a week after he pleaded guilty.
However, we found that the video is form 2019 when she held a press conference in Lahore, after Malik was sent to Delhi's Tihar jail. She had said that Malik had gone on a "hunger strike" protesting his "illegal detention".
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "अगर किसी ने मगरमच्छ के आंसू नहीं देखें तो अब देख लो. जिसने कश्मीरी पंडितो का कत्लेआम किया ये उसी आतंकी यासीन मालिक कि बीवी है, जो अब उसकी जान कि भीख माँग रही है. पर हम ऐसा होने नहीं देंगे जिसने पंडितो का खून बहाया है उसे इतनी आसानी से मरने ना देंगे. #NationWithKashmiriHindus."
(Translation: If one hasn't seen crocodile tears, one can see now. She is the wife of Yasin Malik, who has ruthlessly murdered Kashmiri Pandits. Now, she is begging to save the life of her husband. But, we won't let this happen. The one who has killed Kashmiri Pandits, we won't let the person die so easily.)
In the video she can be heard saying in Hindi, "There is no happiness left in me. This is my last hope. My child can't go to school freely in Pakistan. I always get threats from RAW. On my 10th marriage anniversary, I got a threat that this could be your last marriage anniversary, and on that day he was put in jail, and I haven't met him after that. I will keep on praying for my husband at all religious places. And, I want the support from all of you."
WHAT WE FOUND
A keyword search led us to a tweet which carried the same video from 2019, which established that it is an old video.
We then conducted a keyword search on Google, and found the press conference by Mullick in Lahore. The video titled, 'Mishal Malik Cries While Discussing Her Husband's Health' was posted on 21 April 2019.
In the video, Mullick can be heard saying that the family had no whereabouts of Malik, when he was shifted to Tihar Jail 12 days back, and that Malik had gone on hunger strike in protest against his "illegal detention".
Further, we looked for news reports about Yasin Malik being shifted to Tihar Jail in 2019 and his hunger strike.
He was shifted from a Jammu and Kashmir jail to Tihar Jail, an article by The Times of India from 10 April 2019 read.
The Indian Express had reported on 20 April 2019 that Malik had went on a hunger strike as a protest against his "illegal detention" in India, his family alleged at the press conference.
While looking with keywords, we also found the picture on Alamy, posted on 20 April 2019, where she can be seen wearing the same attire. The location was written as Lahore and the picture credit was given to Rana Sajid Hussain from Alamy Live News.
The caption of the picture read, "Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik wife Mashal Malik along with her mother and daughter weeping during addressing a press conference regarding the bad condition of Yasin Malik in an Indian jail. As Muhammad Yasin Malik arrested by Indian authorities was admitted in a hospital in New Delhi in a serious condition after his health deteriorated during a hunger strike in the custody of India's infamous National Investigation Agency."
The photo was taken on 20 April 2019.
Clearly, an old photo is being shared on social media is being shared to falsely claim that Yasin Malik's wife recently pleaded for her husband's release.
