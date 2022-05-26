Old Video of Yasin Malik’s Wife Crying and Pleading Shared As Recent

A video of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick pleading for her husband's release is being shared on social media with a claim that she broke down at the press conference after her husband was handed a life sentence in a terror funding case by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on 25 May.

Militant group Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front's (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik is accused of terrorism and secessionist activities in the Valley in 2017. He was convicted by a special NIA court on 19 May, a week after he pleaded guilty.

However, we found that the video is form 2019 when she held a press conference in Lahore, after Malik was sent to Delhi's Tihar jail. She had said that Malik had gone on a "hunger strike" protesting his "illegal detention".