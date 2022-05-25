NIA Demands Death Penalty for Yasin Malik in Terror Funding Case, Sentence Today
The NIA court on 19 May convicted Yasin Malik in the case a week after he pleaded guilty.
A court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 25 May, will announce the quantum of sentence for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik who was convicted in a terror funding case.
The NIA has sought the death penalty for Malik, according to reports.
The chief of militant group Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Malik was produced at the court in Delhi earlier on Wednesday amid heavy security.
The NIA court on 19 May convicted him in the case a week after he had pleaded guilty. The court also sought an affidavit from Malik regarding his financial assets and asked him to submit a report on his financial assessment.
Charges Against Malik
The case against Malik was over the JKLF carrying out attacks on security forces in 2017 along with other terrorist organisations, like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahiddin (HM), and Jaish-e- Mohd (JeM).
Malik was booked under several acts of terrorism, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Malik on 10 May had pleaded guilty to all charges including the UAPA.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.