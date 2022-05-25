Transgender Person Misidentified as Texas School Shooter in US' Uvalde

The photographs of a transgender person have gone viral on social media in the aftermath of the deadly Texas school shooting with several people misidentifying the transgender person as the shooter.

A gunman on Tuesday, 24 May, opened fire and killed at least 21 people, including 19 students, in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities later killed the shooter, who was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

We found that the viral photographs were that of a transgender person and not that of the shooter. Authorities have released a mugshot of the shooter and it shows that the person in the viral image is not the shooter.

We also found the Reddit and Instagram accounts of the person in the viral images and found a photograph posted by the user after the shooter was killed.