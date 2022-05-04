Fact-Check: No, Adyar Ananda Bhavan Hasn't Been Sold Off to Muslim Group

Several social media users are sharing a photograph of an ornate box with Urdu text and the logos of Adyar Ananda Bhavan, a vegetarian restaurant chain headquartered in Chennai, and sister brand A2B.

The post shared with the photo claims that the chain was now owned by people from the Muslim community, who kept photos of the "original" owners of Adyar Ananda Bhavan and Hindu gods to retain their customers while openly distributing the Quran.

The claim comes shortly after snacks chain Haldiram's was also subject to the same claims of being sold off to a person from the Muslim community.