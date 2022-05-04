Fact-Check: No, Adyar Ananda Bhavan Hasn't Been Sold Off to Muslim Group

The claim suggests that Adyar Ananda Bhavan was sold to a Muslim group.
Several social media users are sharing a photograph of an ornate box with Urdu text and the logos of Adyar Ananda Bhavan, a vegetarian restaurant chain headquartered in Chennai, and sister brand A2B.
The post shared with the photo claims that the chain was now owned by people from the Muslim community, who kept photos of the "original" owners of Adyar Ananda Bhavan and Hindu gods to retain their customers while openly distributing the Quran.
The claim comes shortly after snacks chain Haldiram's was also subject to the same claims of being sold off to a person from the Muslim community.
Also, the photograph is of a box which was printed on the occasion of Eid, a practice that the brand follows for other religious ceremonies as well.
CLAIM
A photograph of an ornate blue box is being shared with the following claim which reads, "ADYAR ANANDA BHAVAN & A2B is bought over by Muslim group and they are distributing Quran in the Shop openly. They still exhibit the old owner couple’s photo and Hindu God’s pictures to hold on to customers."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
First, we checked Adyar Ananda Bhavan's website for information about the restaurant's ownership.
Under the 'About Us' section, we saw that the brand was started by the late KS Thirupathi Raha in Chennai, approximately 30 years ago.
This section further read that the after the founder's demise, the company was passed on to his sons KT Venkatesan and KT Srinivasa Raja "who now act as the driving force behind A2B."
The company was passed on to the founder's sons.
As per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' website, both sons have been directors since 2009, with more people joining as directors in 2019.
Both sons are listed as directors of A2B.
We also came across a Times of India report dated 18 April, 2022, that recognised Srinivasa Raja as the director of the company.
The article noted that the third generation of the family had also entered the business now, with Raja saying that "about 15 of our family members are involved in the operations".
ADYAR ANANDA BHAVAN RUBBISHED THE CLAIM
The Quint reached out to Adyar Ananda Bhavan that rubbished the message in a statement, stating that there was "absolutely no truth" to it.
The statement added that the same would be done for other religious groups too.
A2B's Onam special menu.
A2B's Diwali special menu.
A2B's Pongal special menu.
We also contacted the company Moon Graphics, one of the vendors that prints boxes for A2B.
Speaking to The Quint, Moon Graphics' Shafee said that the packaging was designed to appeal to their Muslim customers. He said that it was just another method to advertise their products and the prayer book (Quran) was added to it.
Shafee also said that the move was not a special one, because they "always ensure to celebrate every festival with the same enthusiasm."
Clearly, restaurant chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan is still owned and managed by the descendants of its founder and has not been sold to a Muslim person.
The photograph in the claim is a festive box designed to appeal to Muslim customers of the chain, who celebrated Eid al-Fitr on 3 May this year.
