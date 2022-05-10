J&K: Hurriyat Leader Charged for ‘Selling’ MBBS Seats in Pak To 'Fund Terrorism’
The Hurriyat leader and seven others were charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar framed charges on Tuesday, 10 May, against a leader of the separatist Hurriyat Conference for allegedly selling MBBS seats in Pakistan to students from the state and using the money for the purpose of funding terrorism.
A bench comprising Special Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas framed charges against Mohammad Akbar Bhat, the chairman of the Salvation Movement, a component of the Hurriyat, under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).
The court also framed charges against seven others in connection with the case, out of which one is currently in Pakistan, PTI reported.
The case was lodged by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in July 2020. The agency had filed the first chargesheet regarding the matter against nine people in December 2021.
The Investigation
Huge amounts of money were received in lieu of admissions from the students' parents, and the money was then used to support terrorism in the state, an official was reported as saying by PTI.
They also added that several searches were conducted at the houses of the accused persons in connection with the case. During these searches, documents were found indicating deposits made in the bank accounts of the accused persons for providing MBBS admissions in Pakistan.
The official further said that clear evidence was found to indicate that the money obtained was handed over to terrorists, stone-pelters, and others whose aim was to foment terror.
As per statements given by witnesses, it was found that admissions were preferentially given on the recommendation of the Hurriyat to those students who were family members of terrorists who had been killed, the official added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
