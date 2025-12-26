WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Aravalli Protests, Bangladesh Unrest & More

advertisement
From misinformation about the Aravalli protests to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jordan, and AI-generated clips falsely linking India to the death of Osman Hadi, here are the viral fake news stories we fact-checked this week.
A video showing a large crowd gathered in a hilly area is being widely shared on social media, with posts claiming that the footage shows scenes from the 'Save Aravalli' protests across Rajasthan following a recent Supreme Court order.
However, the claim is false as the video is from a wrestling tournament held on at Kariri Khanpur, a village in the Mahwa tehsil of Dausa district, Rajasthan.
Read the story here.
A video purportedly shared by France24 is being circulated on social media to falsely claim that the outlet reported India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was involved in the killing of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
Users sharing the clip have posted it with captions alleging that France24 said that RAW had hired agents to assassinate him.
However, the claim is false as the video has been manipulated using the help of AI tools.
The original clip shared by France24 showed the anchor talking about Noah Lyles becoming the first United States sprinter to win the 100m men's final in 20 years.
Read the fact-check here.
A video showing a man speaking in Bangla and being escorted by police while held by his arms is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the video claim it shows Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu factory worker from Bangladesh who was brutally murdered over alleged blasphemy.
However, the claim is false. We were able to trace this viral clip back to 18 November, predating Das's murder which happened on 19 December.
Read the full story here.
A video featuring Firstpost journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay is being shared on social media, claiming she reported that a low-level protocol was followed during PM Modi’s recent visit to Jordan.
In the clip, she purportedly said that unlike earlier visits, PM Modi was not received at the airport by King Abdullah II, a contrast that drew attention after the Iraqi prime minister was personally welcomed by the Jordanian king during an official visit.
No, the claim is misleading as the video has been altered using AI and does not show an authentic report.
While it is true that King Abdullah II did not receive PM Modi at the airport, he personally drove the latter to Jordan's biggest museum and saw PM Modi off.
Read the story here.
A video clip from an Al Jazeera report on protests in Bangladesh, which began on 18 December after the killing of student leader and Inqilab Moncho co-founder Sharif Osman Hadi, is being widely shared on social media with claims that Al Jazeera confirmed India’s involvement in his killing.
However, the claim is false as this video is created with the help of AI. The line in the viral clip, claiming “growing suspicion of Indian involvement” does not appear in the original Al Jazeera report.
Read the story here.
