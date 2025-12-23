Priyanka Gandhi's Old Remark on Bangladesh Hindus Falsely Shared as Recent One

advertisement
A video showing Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaking in the Lok Sabha is being shared on social media. In the clip, she is heard raising the issue about the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Those sharing the clip are insinuating that it is related to the recent unrest in Bangladesh which led to the brutal murder of a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das.
Posts noted, "Not a supporter of Priyanka Gandhi, but at least she spoke for Bangladeshi Hindus. Others stayed silent." (sic.)
Here's what Vadra said in the clip:
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check whether Vadra had made this statements during the winter session of Lok Sabha.
It led us to a report by The Hindu from which noted that Vadra had urged the central government to take stock of the plight of minorities especially Hindus and Christians in Bangladesh.
The main image of the story matched with Vadra's outfit in the viral clip.
This led us to search for Vadra's speech on Sansad TV's YouTube channel.
We found the original clip which featured Vadra speaking during the question hour on .
At 2:05 minutes of the video, the Congress leader raises the point about atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, as heard in the viral video.
Present context: Vadra also spoke against the murder of the Hindu man in Bangladesh and noted that violence in the name of religion was 'alarming.'
She also wrote, "The Government of India should take cognizance of the rising violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in the neighbouring country and firmly raise the issue of their safety with the Government of Bangladesh."
Situation in Bangladesh: Das, 25, a factory worker, was lynched and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Bangladesh's Mymensingh city.
Bangladesh’s Hindu community has faced a series of attacks on minority groups following the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year, reported The Hindu.
The Interim government condemned this incident and noted that the perpetrators would be punished.
Conclusion: A 2024 statement by Vadra has misleadingly been linked to the recent death of a Hindu man in Bangladesh.
