Govt Bans New Mining Leases in Aravalli Amid Protests, Exempts Critical Minerals

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed all states to impose a complete ban on granting new mining leases across the entire Aravalli range, from Delhi to Gujarat. The order aims to curb illegal and unregulated mining and protect the Aravalli as a continuous geological formation.
Ongoing mining operations must comply with environmental safeguards and Supreme Court orders, while additional areas for prohibition will be identified based on ecological and geological factors.
According to The Indian Express, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the Aravalli region. This plan will assess environmental impacts, identify conservation-critical areas, and recommend restoration measures, with the aim of enlarging protected zones and ensuring sustainable practices.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the new definition of Aravalli Hills, accepted by the Supreme Court, allows exceptions for mining of critical, strategic, and atomic minerals. The technical committee’s report noted that these minerals are essential for national security and economic development, and that restrictions do not apply to their extraction under the MMDR Act, 1957.
Environmentalists criticised the government’s adoption of the 100-metre elevation threshold for defining Aravalli Hills.
Critics argue that this redefinition excludes many ecologically important areas, such as low ridges and recharge zones, potentially weakening environmental safeguards and leaving significant portions vulnerable to mining.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the Forest Survey of India (FSI) had previously mapped Aravallis using a slope-based approach, which would have protected more areas. The new 100-metre rule, however, may exclude over 90% of hills 20 metres or higher in Rajasthan, raising concerns about the future scope for mining and development in these lower segments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.