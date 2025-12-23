Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, New Zealand Rally Didn’t Target Only Hinduism in This Viral Video

No, New Zealand Rally Didn’t Target Only Hinduism in This Viral Video

The video shows a rally led by conservative Christian leader Brian Tamaki, which targeted all non-Christian faiths.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video showing a rally targeting non-Christian faiths in New Zealand is being falsley shared as a recent video of a protest targeting Hinduism.</p></div>
i

An old video showing a rally targeting non-Christian faiths in New Zealand is being falsley shared as a recent video of a protest targeting Hinduism.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing a protest in New Zealand, where people threw and stomped on a saffron flag which carried the word 'Hinduism' and bore the symbol for 'Om', is being widely shared on social media.

The claim: The video shortly after the recent anti-Sikh demonstration in the country, claiming that people also carried out a protest specifically targeting Hinduism in the country.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The video is not recent. We were able to trace it back to June 2025.

  • It shows a demonstration led by conservative Christian leader Brian Tamaki, which involved stomping on or burning flags representing Hinduism, Islam, Palestine, Khalistan, and Buddhism, among others.

Also ReadHow Successful Has WB Govt Under Mamata Banerjee Been in Tackling Unemployment

How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a Times of India report dated 25 June 2025, which carried visuals similar to the viral video.

  • It mentioned that it shows conservative Christian leader Brian Tamaki and his supporters burning flags of "different religious faiths," including those representing Hindus and Sikhs.

The report said that multiple faiths were targeted.

(Source: Times of India/Altered by The Quint)

We looked for a video of this rally on YouTube and social media, where we found another video of people destroying the Khalistani flag.

  • On X, Tamaki had shared the full video of the protest, sharing it as a "showdown" of "Christianity vs Foreign Religions & Ideologies."

  • Starting at the 20:07-minute mark, one can a flag representing Islam, the flag of Palestine, the Khalistani flag, more flags representing Sikhism, Buddhism, Hinduism, being torn and stomped upon.

  • Apart from these faiths, Tamaki's group also disrespected the flag of the the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, the World Economic Forum, atheism, and those representing queer communities (rainbow flag and the transgender flag).

  • The New Zealand Herald had reported on the protest on the ground, noting that the march was taken out to by Tamaki's group, called the 'Destiny Church', to declare Christianity as New Zealand's religion.

Conclusion: An old video of members of the conservative Christian group Destiny Church protesting against non-Christian religions is being shared as a video of New Zealanders protesting against Hindus.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadDid France24 Say RAW Was Involved in Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing? No, It’s AI!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT