Old Video Viral as 'Last Moment' of Hindu Factory Worker Murdered in Bangladesh

A video showing a man speaking in Bangla and being escorted by police while held by his arms is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the video claim it shows Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu factory worker from Bangladesh who was brutally murdered over alleged blasphemy.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a Facebook post from by Bhorer Kagoj, a Bangla newspaper based in Dhaka. It featured the same clip as the viral video.
The post's caption noted, "What happened to this student of Dhaka College." (translated from Bangla to English)
Another news portal, Dhaka Today, uploaded the same viral clip on their YouTube channel on .
It is noted that the viral video predated Das's death which happened on .
Team WebQoof also noticed that the man in the viral video was wearing a jersey with the name “Momin,” raising doubts about whether the person in the clip was Das.
Photo comparison: We compared the images of the man in the viral clip and Das and found that they did not match.
As per Bangladeshi media reports, there was heavy police deployment in Dhaka on 18 November, as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was given a death sentence on grounds of crimes against humanity by the International Crimes Tribunal.
There were also incidences of vandalism and attacks on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's house in Dhaka on the same date as the viral clip.
The Quint has reached out to Bangladeshi reporters and locals to find more information about the viral video and the story will be updated once the response is received.
Conclusion: An old clip predating Das's murder is being falsely shared as his 'last moments,' on social media.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)