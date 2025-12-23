Old Video Showing Bangladesh Flag Painted on Road in Maharashtra Viral as Recent

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Showing Bangladesh Flag Painted on Road in Maharashtra Viral as Recent

Team WebQoof found that the video could be traced back to December 2024.

Fact-Check | The video could be traced back to December 2024 and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing Bangladesh's national flag painted on a road with some people driving and spitting on it is going viral on the internet as recent visuals from Maharashtra.

  • The claim comes after the recent mob lynching of a 25-year-old Hindu man named Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption that said, "People in Maharashtra put Bangladesh flag on road as a protest against killing of Hindus by Islamist in Bangladesh."

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The above post on X had gained over 97 thousand views at the time of writing this report. You can view archives of similar claims here and here.

What are the facts?: While the video is indeed from Maharashtra, it could be traced back to at least December 2024. This makes the viral claim misleading.

How did we find that out?: We conducted a simple reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video using the help of Google Lens.

  • This directed us to the same visuals posted on a Facebook handle named 'Modi Yogi'.

  • It was shared on 11 December 2024 with a caption that loosely translated to, "We’ll do back exactly what was done to us. A big salute to those who did this."

The video was uploaded on 11 December 2024.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Geolocating the place: At one point in the Facebook clip, we noticed a signboard of a shop in the background that said "Pearl".

  • Next, we isolated the shop sign and conducted a Google Lens search on it.

  • The loaded results showed that a 'Pearl Salon' with a similar shop sign located in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai.

The loaded results showed a salon located in Ghatkopar East.

(Source: Facebook video/Google Lens/Screenshot)

  • We searched for the shop's name on Google Maps and then found the 'street view' option.

  • The visuals appeared to be similar to the background seen in the viral video.

Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof further compared a keyframe from the viral video to visuals available in Google Maps. We found that both of them show the same location.

  • Hence, it was safe to conclude that the video was indeed taken in Maharashtra.

A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.

(Source: Google Maps/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: Evidently, the video is old and is being incorrectly peddled as a recent incident from Maharashtra.

