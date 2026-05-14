Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Mosques Being Destroyed in Meerut? No!

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A video showing a group of people climbing atop buildings and vandalising them while brutally assaulted a person is being widely shared on social media as one from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
The claim: The video is being shared with text claiming, "In Meerut city, 6 mosques belonging to Muslims were demolished, and #UttarPradesh CM @myogiadityanath allegedly committed blasphemy, after which the situation became tense. 52 Muslim houses were set on fire,& #Muslims were reportedly burned alive. (sic)"
How did we find out the truth?: First, we looked for news reports about mosques being demolished in Meerut, but did not find any from credible sources.
We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a news report by Bhaskar English, which carried the same visuals.
It said that the incident showed visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, where a riot broke out after a Maharana Pratap Jayanti rally on 9 May 2026.
The report mentioned that it started after an argument broke out between a man and a shopkeeper over chewing tobacco in Dehra village, which later escalated into physical altercation.
Another report by Amar Ujala said the fight continued to escalate, and people began pelting stones at one another, which happened for over 20 minutes. In the riot, several houses and shops were vandalised, leaving seven people injured.
On their official X account, Hapur Police's Superintendent Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said that three people had been arrested and five more had been taken into custody for interrogation over the violence.
Conclusion: A video showing clashes in Hapur is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals after six mosques were demolished in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
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