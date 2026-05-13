ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Did WB CM Suvendu Adhikari Say His Party Will Work Only for Hindus? No, It’s AI!

A detection tool showed that the viral video was indeed AI-generated/manipulated.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is being shared on the internet with a claim that it purportedly shows him targeting former CM Mamata Banerjee and saying that his party will work only for Hindus.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip with a caption saying, "Suvendu Adhikari openly bragged about defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, then reportedly declared that BJP will “only work for Hindus” and “eliminate the 27% Muslims of West Bengal” to stay in power for 100 years..."

The above post had garnered over eight thousand views on the platform. You can view archives of other claims here and here.

What's the truth?: The video has been manipulated with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real remarks made by Adhikari.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find that out?: Team WebQoof ran a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found the same visuals uploaded on the official X handle of Press Trust of India (PTI).

  • It was posted on 6 May with a caption that said, "VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: "The governor will decide on Mamata Banerjee's resignation, she has lost political relevance in Bengal," says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari."

  • No such statement (as heard in the viral statement) was found in this clip. Additionally, there were no news reports that supported the viral claim.

What did a detection tool show?: On passing the video through a detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter', we found that three of its detectors conclusively showed that the viral clip was indeed AI-generated/manipulated.

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video is AI-manipulated and does not show real remarks made by Adhikari.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  West Bengal   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×