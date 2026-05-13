Did WB CM Suvendu Adhikari Say His Party Will Work Only for Hindus? No, It’s AI!

A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is being shared on the internet with a claim that it purportedly shows him targeting former CM Mamata Banerjee and saying that his party will work only for Hindus.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip with a caption saying, "Suvendu Adhikari openly bragged about defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, then reportedly declared that BJP will “only work for Hindus” and “eliminate the 27% Muslims of West Bengal” to stay in power for 100 years..."
What's the truth?: The video has been manipulated with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real remarks made by Adhikari.
How did we find that out?: Team WebQoof ran a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found the same visuals uploaded on the official X handle of Press Trust of India (PTI).
It was posted on 6 May with a caption that said, "VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: "The governor will decide on Mamata Banerjee's resignation, she has lost political relevance in Bengal," says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari."
No such statement (as heard in the viral statement) was found in this clip. Additionally, there were no news reports that supported the viral claim.
What did a detection tool show?: On passing the video through a detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter', we found that three of its detectors conclusively showed that the viral clip was indeed AI-generated/manipulated.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video is AI-manipulated and does not show real remarks made by Adhikari.
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