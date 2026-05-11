Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video From an IUML Victory Celebration in Kerala Shared With a Misleading Claim

Video From an IUML Victory Celebration in Kerala Shared With a Misleading Claim

We found that the video does not show people from Kerala waving Pakistani flags.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show the people of Kerala waving Pakistani flags following the win of the Congress party in the state.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show the people of Kerala waving Pakistani flags following the win of the Congress party in the state. 

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video from Kerala is circulating on social media with the claim that it shows the people of the state celebrating the win of the United Democratic Front (UDF) by waving Pakistani flags. The video captions 'Its Kerela Not Karachi. Pakistan flags flurred on Congress Victory'.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the video shows the flags of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a UDF alliance, being waved following their victory in the assembly elections.

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How did we find out?: Upon close observation, we noticed that the flag in the claim video lacks the white strip, which is seen in the Pakistani national flag. This made it clear that it does not show the Pakistan flag.

Upon observation, it is evident that the flag is of IUML. 

(Wikimedia commons/Screenshot)

  • Upon conducting a reverse image search of the flag in the viral video, we found that it matches the IUML party's flag.

  • The video also shows PK Kunhalikutty, the current Member of the Legislative Assembly from Malappuram Assembly Constituency and a member of the IUML.

  • While going through his official Instagram page, we found a video from his victory celebration that includes clips with the same setting as the claim video.

The video shows P. K. Kunhalikutty celebrating his victory. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Similar claims about IUML flags have gone viral previously with false claims and have been fact-checked by WebQoof team.

Conclusion: The video shows the IUML flags being waved following their victory in the assembly elections.

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