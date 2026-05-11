Video From an IUML Victory Celebration in Kerala Shared With a Misleading Claim

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A video from Kerala is circulating on social media with the claim that it shows the people of the state celebrating the win of the United Democratic Front (UDF) by waving Pakistani flags. The video captions 'Its Kerela Not Karachi. Pakistan flags flurred on Congress Victory'.
How did we find out?: Upon close observation, we noticed that the flag in the claim video lacks the white strip, which is seen in the Pakistani national flag. This made it clear that it does not show the Pakistan flag.
Upon conducting a reverse image search of the flag in the viral video, we found that it matches the IUML party's flag.
The video also shows PK Kunhalikutty, the current Member of the Legislative Assembly from Malappuram Assembly Constituency and a member of the IUML.
While going through his official Instagram page, we found a video from his victory celebration that includes clips with the same setting as the claim video.
Similar claims about IUML flags have gone viral previously with false claims and have been fact-checked by WebQoof team.
Conclusion: The video shows the IUML flags being waved following their victory in the assembly elections.
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