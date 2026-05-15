Video of Rajnath Singh Saying ‘Ministers Won’t Resign’ Predates NEET Paper Leak

After the question paper for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) leaked, a video of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at a press conference is being shared on social media.

The claim: The clip, in which Singh is heard saying, "Minister won't resign in this brother. This is not the UPA government, this is the NDA government," is being shared as his statement after the paper leaked and the exam was rescheduled.