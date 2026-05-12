Fact-Check: Did Indira Gandhi Appeal to Indians to Stop Buying Gold in 1967?

An image of a purported newspaper clipping of English-language daily The Hindu from 6 June 1967 is going viral on the internet with the claim that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had appealed to citizens to stop buying gold in 1967.

What is the claim?: The viral claim states that on 6 June 1967, PM Gandhi asked Indians to halt gold purchases due to a severe foreign exchange crisis, terming the sacrifice as "national discipline." News outlets, including Times Now, and various leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such as the Karnataka BJP spokesperson Vijay Prakash, have amplified this Indira Gandhi gold appeal story to draw parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to pause gold buying.