Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of TVK Workers Misbehaving With Traffic Police Predates Tamil Nadu Polls

Video of TVK Workers Misbehaving With Traffic Police Predates Tamil Nadu Polls

The video shows an incident from 19 April, before polling for the Tamil Nadu elections took place.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video showing TVK workers misbehaving with traffic police is being shared with the misleading claim that the incident took place after the party won the Tamil Nadu elections.</p></div>
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A video showing TVK workers misbehaving with traffic police is being shared with the misleading claim that the incident took place after the party won the Tamil Nadu elections.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party workers arguing with a traffic police officer is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows them after their party emerged as a majority after the recent Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X.Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading, as the video predates polling in Tamil Nadu.

Also ReadVideo From Mumbai Falsely Shared as One of TMC Worker Being Attacked in WB

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the portion of the claim which showed the video and it led us to an Instagram post shared on 19 April 2026.

  • This shows that the video predates TVK winning the elections, as polling was held in Tamil Nadu on 23 April.

  • The post was shared by Chithirai One Media, with the caption that it showed TVK members "threatening the police."

  • The video was also shared by Jananesan News on their Facebook page on 20 April with the same context.

  • A keyword search with the term 'TVK threatening traffic police' led us to a report by The Times of India, which said that three TVK women cadre were booked in connection to the incident.

  • The report mentioned that they were charged under sections 239(b) and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to intentionally omission of information and obstructing public officers from performing their duties respectively.

Conclusion: A video predating Tamil Nadu's elections is being shared to falsely claim that it shows TVK cadres misbehaving with a traffic police official after coming to power.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding West Bengal Polls, DRDO and More

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