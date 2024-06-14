WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Reasi Attack, Election Results & More

WebQoof Recap: Here are the top five pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
From misinformation around Lok Sabha election results, Reasi attack and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A social media post alleges that approximately 110 leaders from the Muslim community were voted in as Members of Parliament (MPs) in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections that just ended.
Spreading a misleading narrative, users have claimed that 20% of the representatives in the Indian Parliament are currently Muslims, suggesting that if this pattern persists, India could transform into an 'Islamic Nation'.
The total number of elected MPs belonging to the Muslim community is 24.
However, the claim is false.
The actual number of elected MPs who are part of the Muslim community is 24, not 110 as stated in the viral message. Consequently, the overall proportion of Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha would be around 4.42 percent.
A viral photo showing uniformed men inspecting a military bus is circulating on social media, suggesting that Indian army soldiers were martyred in the recent attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir on 9 June.
However, this claim is false.
Police sources from Reasi confirmed to The Quint that no casualties of Indian soldiers were reported in this Reasi attack.
A video showing women wearing burqas standing in physically distanced circles along the road is going viral on social media.
The claim states that these women were queuing up to receive the promised amount of Rs 8,500 through Congress' Mahalaxmi scheme.
However, this claim is misleading.
The video is from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh and dates back to 2020. As per previous news reports, they had queued up outside the Bank of Baroda to withdraw funds following incorrect information that the 500 rupees credited to their Jan Dhan accounts would be reclaimed by the authorities.
A video of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shouting in the assembly and then storming off went viral online.
Viewers claimed that this footage is recent, possibly just before his swearing-in ceremony as the state's CM with the NDA alliance.
However, the video is from 2021 and is being falsely associated with Naidu's recent swearing-in ceremony.
It shows Naidu getting angry and leaving the assembly after reportedly being offended by members of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
Several individuals on social media, such as Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the chairman of X, criticized The New York Times for its coverage of the Marubo tribe in the Amazon rainforest of Brazil.
They have claimed that NYT had published an article indicating that the Marubo tribe, who got connected to the internet through Starlink, Musk's satellite, was 'addicted' pornography.
But, these claims are misleading. The viral claim mentioned in the article features a statement from a member of the tribe expressing worry about teenagers viewing and sharing pornography.
However, the report does not explicitly say that the tribe is addicted to pornography.
