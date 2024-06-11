Yogi Adityanath Said Muslims Have First Right to Resources? No, Video is Clipped

Fact-Check: Yogi Adityanath was actually attacking the Congress party.
A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being shared to claim that he said the people belonging to the Muslim community have the first right to India's resources.
What did he say?: "Muslims have the first right to India's resources. You want to divide the country between minorities and the majority. Muslims have the first right to India's resources."
Claim: Those sharing wrote that the people of UP changed the "tune" of CM Adityanath.
This claim comes at a time when the Samajwadi Party (SP) emerged with the largest tally of votes in UP in the Lok Sabha elections. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 33 seats whereas the SP-Congress alliance won 43 seats, together.
Is this true?: The video is clipped.
In the longer version of the video, Adityanath was hitting out at the Congress party for a remark made by former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed the logo of news organisation, Rajasthan Patrika and ran a relevant keyword search with the words, "rajasthan patrika yogi adityanath muslims have right to resources."
We came across a video on YouTube by Rajasthan Patrika which was uploaded on 23 April.
It was uploaded with the caption, "Loksabha Election 2024: CM Yogi targets Congress, you want to divide the country. CM Yogi I BJP"
The caption made it clear that Adityanath's remarks were directed towards Congress.
The keyword search also led us to a longer byte given by the UP CM to news agency Asian News International (ANI) which was also uploaded on 23 April.
Around 4:06 minutes of the video, Adityanath said, "When Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India, on whose signals did he say that Muslims have the first right to the resources of our country. You want to divide the country between Muslims and non-Muslims? between minorities and majority?"
He further said that the country had seen the horrors of partition in 1947.
The viral video cut out the party where Adityanath mentioned Dr Singh's name.
Additionally, this remark was also made by PM Narendra Modi at an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan. This was a misleading statement and was fact-checked by Team WebQoof. You can read our story here.
Conclusion: A clipped video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath is being shared to falsely claim that he said Muslims have the first right to resources in the country.
