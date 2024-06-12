Old & Unrelated Photo, False Claims Linked With Reasi Terror Attack in J&K

A photo of uniformed men inspecting a military bus is going viral on social media to claim that Indian army soldiers were killed in the recent attack at Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir
The claim further states that the local police confirmed that ten soldiers were killed in this attack.
Reasi attack: On 9 June, bus carrying Hindu pilgrims back from the Shiv Khori cave shrine was attacked brutally leaving at least nine dead.
This happened in the mountains of Reasi district and at least two of the deceased civilians are children.
The other 42 passengers who were travelling on the bus were wounded, many of them hit by the bullets.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked news reports about Reasi attack and found out that none of them mentioned anything about Indian army being killed in this attack.
Following this, The Quint reached out to three senior police officers in Reasi who confirmed to us that this claim is fake.
About the viral image: We performed a reverse image search on the image on Google and the results returned us with a report from British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) which was shared on 2 July 2014.
The article mentioned that in Afghanistan's Kabul, at least eight people were killed with 13 other wounded following a suicide bomber attacked a military bus.
It is also vital to note that this viral image shows a military bus which is a shade of green whereas the bus attacked in Reasi was blue and white.
We also found posts from Reasi's police which did not mention anything about soldiers being killed in the attack.
Conclusion: A false claim about Indian army soldiers being killed in the recent Reasi terror attack is going viral on social media.
