Did a Woman in Amethi Die While Waiting to Collect Benefits Under Cong's Scheme?

What is the Mahalakshmi Scheme?: According to the Congress manifesto, the party had resolved to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme to provide one lakh rupees per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer, if they were to come to power.

The funds were supposed to be transferred directly to the bank account of the eldest female in the household. If no female is present, the transfer will be made to the account of the eldest family member.