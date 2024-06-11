Did 110 Muslim Candidates Get Elected in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? No!

A post is being shared on social media claiming that around 110 leaders, who belonged to the Muslim community, were elected as Members of Parliament (MPs) in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
What else do viral posts say?: Peddling a false narrative, some users have claimed that 20% representative in the Indian Parliament are now Muslims and that if this trend continues, India would become an 'Islamic Nation'.
Is the claim true?: No, the total number of elected MPs who belong to the Muslim community is 24 and not 110 as claimed in the viral posts. This means that the total percentage of Muslim representation in Lok Sabha would be 4.42 approximately.
How did we find that out?: The Quint had published a report on the elected Muslim MPs from across the country.
It said that the total number of Muslim MPs elected in 2024 was 24, down from 26 in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
The total number of Muslims who were contesting elections in the recently concluded general elections were 76, which was a decline from 115 in 2019.
Below is the list of all the elected MPs, who belong to the Muslim community.
Arithmetically, if the total number of elected MPs were 543 out of which only 24 were Muslims, then the percentage of Muslim representation in the Parliament becomes 4.42 percent approximately.
Other sources: We found several news reports published by other media organisations, including The Indian Express and ABP News, who mentioned that about 24 Muslims were elected to the Parliament in the recent elections.
It should be noted that no Muslim leader was inducted in the recently formed cabinet ministry under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
Conclusion: It is clear that a fake narrative is going around to claim around 110 leaders, who belonged to the Muslim community, were elected to the Parliament.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)