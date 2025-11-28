WebQoof Recap: False Claims on Imran Khan Death Rumours, Gautam Gambhir & More

advertisement
From death rumours about former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to a false claim that India’s men’s cricket coach Gautam Gambhir saying he would step down, and misinformation around West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), here are the viral fake news items we fact-checked this week.
Several social media users and government agencies have shared an image of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan lying on a bed to claim that he died in judicial custody.
However, the claim is misleading as the image used in the post is from 2022 and not recent. Pakistan's Adiala jail has denied all rumours about Khan's death.
No official announcement about his alleged death has been released as of 28 November.
Read the story here.
A social media post is widely circulating, claiming that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has announced his decision to step down as head coach of the Indian cricket team. The post carried a screenshot of the alleged statement.
However, the statement is fake as Gambhir has not made any such announcements. There are no credible reports to prove the validity of the claim.
Read the story here.
A series of videos featuring Indian journalists Ravish Kumar, Firstpost’s Palki Sharma Upadhyay, and NDTV’s Shiv Aroor is circulating on social media. The journalists discussed the supposed connections between leaders of Bihar’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Pakistan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
These videos are being promoted with the claim that the journalists “exposed” links between the two parties, alleging that NDA leaders funneled Indian taxpayers’ money to PTI “under Modi’s nose.”
However, the videos are deepfakes, making the claim false. Additionally, there are no credible reports or official releases about NDA leaders funding any political parties in Pakistan.
A video of South African cricketer Temba Bavuma is circulating on social media with the claim that he was responding to Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s comment about his height during a Test match at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on 14 November.
In the video, Bavuma appears to answer a question about people teasing him about his height, offering a light-hearted response.
However, the claim is false. There is no evidence to support the claim that Bavuma responded to the remarks.
Moreover, we were able to establish the visuals of Bavuma speaking date back to at least 2023 and do not show him speaking after the recent issue.
Read the story here.
As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in West Bengal, social media users have shared a video of a chaotic event showing several people running around a railway station. Those sharing claimed that several people were leaving the state for Bangladesh at the Sealdah railway station in worry of the SIR.
However, the claim is false. This video could be traced to at least 15 October 2025, predating the annoucement of the SIR in West Bengal, which was announced 27 October.
Read the story here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)