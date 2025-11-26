India v South Africa: Gautam Gambhir & Co. Must Learn the 'ABC' of Cricket Again

The last time the word 'grovel' was hurled into the cricketing ether — by Tony Greig in 1976 — it so incensed the West Indies that they proceeded to dismantle England in the ensuing Test series. By Clive Lloyd’s own admission, they could do so because they were ‘very angry’ at Greig’s comment.
Nearly half a century later, the term resurfaced, this time invoked by South Africa’s coach Shukri Conrad while defending his team’s decision to bat longer than necessary. If there were any hopes of the invocation having a similar effect on the Indian team, wherein they will be galvanised enough to salvage a draw in the second Test, it proved to be fanciful.
What was rather presented on display was a meek, caitiff, cowardly performance, where they were bowled out for 140. With this, India lost the second Test by 408 runs — a figure that beats India’s combined score across the two innings. With this, India have also lost their first home Test series to South Africa since 2000. And with this, India have also lost two home Test series in as many years for the first time since 1983-84.
Gautam Gambhir now bears the unwanted distinction of being the first Indian head coach to oversee two home whitewashes. A leading paint brand recently signed on as a non-jersey sponsor — one imagines they have begun noting orders for white shades.
The ignominy, hence, cannot be evaded. Not when the team enjoys abundance of riches — both in terms of finances and talent. That, India need to go back to the drawing board and work on their basics, was acknowledged by Gautam Gambhir at the post-match press conference.
With the next Test slated only for August 2026, there exists ample breathing room for a renaissance. But for such a revival to occur, India must unlearn, and then relearn, the bare ABCs of Test cricket.
And what, precisely, does that entail? Let us begin at the end.
C for Clarity (Of Roles)
At the press conference, Gambhir urged the media to refrain from burdening Washington Sundar with comparisons to Ravichandran Ashwin, insisting the youngster lacked experience. Yet the management has done little to instil confidence in the 26-year-old.
At the first Test in Eden Gardens, Washington Sundar was made India’s new number 3 — a decision which at the time triggered criticism, and justifiably so, but more on it later. On a shambolic wicket that had more spin and deceit than the nation’s politicians do, India scored 282 runs across the two innings. With 60 runs, Washington was not only India’s leading scorer, but he also survived the most deliveries — 174.
Yet, come Guwahati, he found himself batting at number eight.
Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy continues to be framed as India’s next great seam-bowling all-rounder. Only a couple of months ago, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had commented:
We think he's a fantastic seam-bowling allrounder, a batter who bowls seam. One of the medium-term objectives is to develop a seam-bowling allrounder for India, because it's very important when we go away on tours that we have that position covered.Ryan ten Doeschate
Indeed, having a seam-bowling all-rounder is a blessing, as highlighted by the likes of Cameron Green, Wiaan Mulder, and of course, Ben Stokes. But in the ten Tests that Reddy has played so far, he has bowled a grand total of 86 overs, averaging less than nine overs per match.
Having initially arrived in Kolkata for the first Test, Nitish was released from the team to join the India A team in Rajkot, where he bowled only a couple of overs against South Africa A before being reintegrated into the Test team. In Guwahati, he bowled ten overs. It is important to note that he bowled only ten overs in a Test match where India bowled nearly 230 overs — less than 5% — whilst, apparently, playing as an all-rounder.
Then, there is the curious case of Sai Sudharsan. After what has been a challenging start to his Test career, Sudharshan played his best knock yet against West Indies in Delhi last month, scoring 87 in the first innings — which is his highest score in Test cricket — and 39 in the second.
With his promise finally blooming, one assumed he would be locked in at No. 3. Yet in Kolkata he was dropped, the position handed to Sundar. If not for Shubman Gill’s injury, Sudharsan might not have featured in Guwahati either.
The chopping and changing reached such absurdity that Ravi Shastri, from the commentary box, voiced sheer bewilderment.
This doesn’t make sense. I don’t understand the thought process. Still trying to fathom out the thought process. You play four spinners in Kolkata and bowl one of the spinners for just one over when you could have gone with another specialist batter. Washington batted at No 3 in the last Test, he could have easily batted at No 4 here. He’s batting at 8!Ravi Shastri
Former selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth echoed a similar opinion.
Every alternate match, someone is making a debut. They can say trial and error. Gautam Gambhir can say whatever he wants. I don’t care. I have been a former captain and a former chairman of selectors. I know what I’m talking about. I am not talking through my hat. You need consistency.Krishnamachari Srikkanth
B For Prioritising the 'Best' — For bits-and-pieces Is Failing
During India’s tour of England earlier this year, Kuldeep Yadav, their premier spinner, was benched throughout in the pursuit of batting depth. Yet against South Africa, Yadav proved he could bat too. India’s fixation with all-rounders — be it Sundar at three or Reddy’s inclusion — is proving counterproductive.
Adding to the muddle is the habit of judging Test prospects by white-ball performances. Albeit Gambhir alluded to the importance of playing domestic cricket, the current squad composition does very little to amplify his statement, for neither of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sai Sudharshan or Dhruv Jurel have played over 40 matches in first-class cricket.
Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad called the strategy a ‘brainfade.’
Really disappointed by how India is going about in Test cricket. The all-rounder obsession is absolute brain-fade especially when you don’t bowl them. Need to play specialists and players need to be picked on the basis of Ranji, Duleep Trophy in domestic cricket. Can pick in 50 overs based on IPL performance, but for Test cricket, Ranji and Duleep trophy have to be the barometer. Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Baba Indrajith , Smaran Ravichandran are names most wouldn’t have heard off as they don’t play IPL but consistently scoring runs in domestic cricket.Venkatesh Prasad
A For Accountability
What has been a consistent trait of any Gautam Gambhir-led management, be it with India or with the Kolkata Knight Riders, accountability has always been on display. Here as well, the head coach acknowledged that the blame starts with him. Yet the admission was followed by a catalogue of past achievements, as though mounting a defence for job retention.
People can keep forgetting that I am the same guy who got results in England as well with a young team. And I am sure you guys will forget pretty soon. A lot of people keep talking about New Zealand, but I am the same guy under whom, India won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup as well.Gautam Gambhir
The England that India drew against — granted, any away draw against a SENA nation is a significant achievement — is in a state of despair, having finished fifth in the previous World Test Championship cycle, and currently ranked sixth in the ongoing one, with Geoffrey Boycott calling the team ‘brainless’ and ‘stupid.’ Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, for the uninitiated, are not played with a red ball.
Scheduling was also mentioned, though Gambhir was quick to state he isn’t mentioning it as an excuse.
Scheduling makes a difference. Imagine, three days before the start of the first Test match we were in Australia. And suddenly you come back from there and you have to join a Test team and you have got two days to plan with the Test side.Gautam Gambhir
In the previous WTC cycle, South Africa’s schedule saw them playing a Test series against New Zealand while the SA20 was in full flow (imagine India playing a Test series amid IPL?). With most of South Africa’s players playing in the SA20, New Zealand won both matches comfortably. Eventually, South Africa were crowned with the Test mace at Lord’s.
Gambhir also alluded to lack of experience.
This is a team which has less experience. I don't think ever in Indian cricket something like this has happened where the transition is happening in the spin-bowling department and in the batting department.Gautam Gambhir
But this inexperienced squad was chosen by India’s own management.
Having spoken so often about accountability, it is time for both the management — and the players — to practise it.