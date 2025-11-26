India v South Africa: Gautam Gambhir & Co. Must Learn the 'ABC' of Cricket Again

The last time the word 'grovel' was hurled into the cricketing ether — by Tony Greig in 1976 — it so incensed the West Indies that they proceeded to dismantle England in the ensuing Test series. By Clive Lloyd’s own admission, they could do so because they were ‘very angry’ at Greig’s comment.

Nearly half a century later, the term resurfaced, this time invoked by South Africa’s coach Shukri Conrad while defending his team’s decision to bat longer than necessary. If there were any hopes of the invocation having a similar effect on the Indian team, wherein they will be galvanised enough to salvage a draw in the second Test, it proved to be fanciful.