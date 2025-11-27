Fake Screenshot Viral to Claim Gautam Gambhir Stepped Down as Team India’s Coach

A social media post is being widely circulated, alleging that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has announced his decision to step down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.
What's the claim?: The post claims Gautam Gambhir posted on X that he is stepping down as Cricket Team India’s head coach.
It carries a screenshot of an alleged statement Gambhir supposedly posted on X, formerly Twitter, which reads: “Honestly, the constant stream of criticism and trolling has simply become exhausting. I gave everything I had to this game, but the atmosphere around it, particularly online, makes it clear that my time is up.”
The team has also lost five consecutive home Tests under Gambhir’s tenure, intensifying discussions and online criticism.
What's the truth?: The claim is
There is no post on Gautam Gambhir’s official X handle announcing any decision to step down.
There are also no credible news reports confirming that he is resigning as Cricket Team India’s head coach.
What we found: We checked Gautam Gambhir’s official X handle and found no post announcing his resignation.
The viral screenshot circulating online does not match his verified X account.
A comparison of the viral screenshot with Gambhir’s real X profile shows that the username in the viral post "@imRavY_" is not his.
The viral image simply replaces the real user’s name with “Gaotam Gambhir” to make the post look authentic. Gambhir’s official handle @GautamGambhir contains no such resignation post.
We also found no credible media reports confirming that Gambhir has stepped down as Cricket Team India’s head coach.
In a recent interaction reported by Hindustan Times, Gambhir said he has “no mood to resign”.
He also told reporters that any decision about his future rests with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), not with him.
Conclusion: The claim that Gambhir has “stepped down” is unsubstantiated and false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)