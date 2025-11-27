Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lawrence Bishnoi Granted Bail? No, Video Is Old From 2020 From Fazilka

Lawrence Bishnoi Granted Bail? No, Video Is Old From 2020 From Fazilka

We did not find any credible reports to prove that Bishnoi had been granted bail recently.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video dates back to 2020 and is not recent.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video dates back to 2020 and is not recent.

(Source: The Quint) 

A short clip showing imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being led by authorities is being shared with the caption, “Lawrence Bishnoi got bail.” Social media users have circulated this video asserting that Bishnoi has been granted bail.

The gangster has been in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail since 2023.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2020 and is not recent, as claimed.

What we found: We found no reliable news articles indicating Bishnoi getting bail. He is presently incarcerated in Sabarmati Central Jail located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, since 2023.

  • As per an Indian Express report from 20 November, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended its directive in August this year to limit his movement for an additional year.

  • We, then, divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It directed us to a longer video version, uploaded to YouTube by a channel named "LBG dj Song" from 2 March 2020.

  • We also found the same video on YouTube uploaded by RB Live Media on 24 February 2020.

  • As per the details given by the YouTube channel, the video originates from the same day that Bishnoi appeared in the Fazilka court in Punjab.

  • This was related to a case of attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) where he was found not guilty.

  • Similarly, we found the original source of the video on Living Fazilka's YouTube channel from 24 February 2020.

  • The watermark of this channel's name was seen in the viral video.

Latest on the Bishnoi gang: Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's younger brother, was repatriated from the United States of America (USA) to India on 19 November and turned over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

  • The younger brother is sought for the involvement in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, a shooting incident at actor Salman Khan's home, and the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, along with various other allegations.

Conclusion: An old video from 2020 showing the gangster walking out with authorities is being shared to falsely claim that he was granted bail.

