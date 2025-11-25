Does This Video Show Temba Bavuma Responding to Bumrah’s ‘Bauna’ Remark? No!

A video of South African cricketer Temba Bavuma is being shared on social media, claiming that he responded to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s remark about his height during a test match between the two teams at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, on 14 November.

What does he purportedly say?: In the video, Bavuma can be heard responding to a query about people teasing him about his height, saying,

“Call me pocket-sized. Call me short. Call me John the Don, whatever you want, I don’t care. While you’re busy giving names for me, I’m out here making history. This so called bauna [dwarf] is the one scoring runs, leading teams, and making headlines. Bumrah, you named me bauna and people says ‘bauna hi devta hai’ [The dwarf is the king.] So Lord Bavuma, is the God.”