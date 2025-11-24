Unrelated Clip of Chaos at Sealdah Station Viral as People Fleeing WB Amid SIR

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in West Bengal, social media users have shared a video of a chaotic event showing several people running around a railway station.
The claim: Those sharing claimed that several people were leaving the state for Bangladesh at the Sealdah railway station in worry of the SIR.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiople screenshots an ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a Facebook post featuring the same video from
It noted, "Lalgola Sealdah MEMU train entered, but the passengers did not clear and another train passed by. Check the situation on the same line. Two children fell inside. It is not yet known what happened." (translated from Bangla to English)
It is to be noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the SIR for West Bengal on , while we found the same viral video from .
We went through this Facebook user's profile and found another video by him narrating the incident and debunking the claim that it showed the effects of the SIR in the state.
Speaking in Bangla, he mentioned that there was some confusion regarding the certain train timings which led to chaos at Sealdah station on 15 October.
We found no credible reports to prove whether people were 'fleeing' West Bengal in fear of the SIR.
We have reached out to the Divisional Railway Manager of the Sealdah station for their inputs, and the story will be updated once a response is received.
Conclusion: An unrelated video showing chaos at the Sealdah station has gone viral to falsely claim that it shows people fleeing in fear of the SIR.
