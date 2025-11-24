Unrelated Video Showing Road Rage Viral as Attack on Mohd Yunus’s Press Secy

advertisement
Following a Bangladesh court's judgment sentencing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for "crimes against humanity," a video showing a heated tussle between a biker and a person sitting inside a car is being shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the claim noted that people attacked the deputy media secretary in the middle of the road in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
This post recorded 110.5K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false. Team WebQoof traced this video to September, predating the incident of Hasina's death sentence.
We also did not find any credible reports to prove that the deputy press secretary was attacked in Bangladesh.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a Facebook post featuring the same video from , predating the court order of a death sentence awarded to Hasina.
The caption was written in Bangla and translated in English as, "A biker has turned the driver without a restless private car into 'Joy Bangla'!" (sic.)
We checked the comments, which hinted that the video showed a road rage incident which resulted in a fight between the two people shown in the video.
Additionally, we did not find any credible reports which stated that the deputy press secretary had been attacked in Bangladesh.
Journalist and fact-checker Tanvir Mahatab from Bangladesh also confirmed to The Quint that the viral clip did not show the deputy press secretary being attacked, as claimed.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the location and context of the video, we found that an unrelated incident showing a road rage incident is being shared to falsely claim that it shows an attack on Yunus's press secretary.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)