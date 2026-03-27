Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Fake Claims Around Uttam Nagar, West Asia, and More

WebQoof Recap: Fake Claims Around Uttam Nagar, West Asia, and More

Read our recap to find out some of the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.

Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Recap | Read our recap to find out some of the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.</p></div>
i

WebQoof Recap | Read our recap to find out some of the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

From unrelated videos being incorrectly linked to Delhi's Uttam Nagar to an old video from Pakistan going viral with a wrong context, read our recap to find out our top five fact-check stories from this week.

Also ReadHow AI Is Reshaping the Future of Warfare: Lessons From West Asia Conflict

1. Old Clip Viral as Bajrang Dal Lathi-Charged by Police in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

A video of police personnel lathi-charging a crowd went viral on the internet to claim that it showed action taken against members of the Bajrang Dal during Eid in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

In reality, the video dated back to February and showed visuals from Baran district in Rajasthan.

Read our fact-check here.

Also Read'Uttam Nagar Still On High Alert, Over 100 Detained Since Eid': Delhi Police

2. Does This Video Show Pakistan Police Searching for Indian Spies in Lyari? No!

A video showing security personnel questioning an elderly man was being circulated to claim that Pakistan police were recently looking for Indian spies in Lyari following the release of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

However, we found that the video was from December 2025 and showed a local organisation conducting a "Grand Operation" to identify drug addicts in Pakistan.

You can read our full story here.

Also ReadOld Video From Argentina Falsely Shared as One of Iran Attacking Israel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

3. This Video Doesn’t Show Royal Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Submarine in Arabian Sea

As the crisis in West Asia came to a halt, a video was shared on the internet with a claim that it showed a British nuclear-powered submarine being deployed into the Arabian Sea.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X /Screenshot)

However, the video dated back to January and showed the Royal Navy's Astute class submarine, HMS Anson, travelling in Gibraltar.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadOld Video Viral as Earthquake in Iran, Users Allude to Nuclear Testing

4. AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Iran Downing American F-35 Jet

A video of a man holding a torch to show a crashed American fighter jet was going viral on social media platforms with a claim that the jet had made an emergency landing in the Middle East after it was hit by Iran.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

We found that the video was AI-generated and did not show visuals from a real incident.

You can read our full story here.

Also ReadOld Clip Showing Massive Crowd Outside Theatres Linked to Dhurandhar 2

5. Old, Unrelated Video Shared as People Celebrating Holi on Eid in Uttam Nagar

A video showing a huge crowd dancing to a loud music was being circulated on the internet to claim that it depicted people from the Hindu community celebrating Holi in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on Eid.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Team WebQoof found the video actually dated back to September 2024 and showed people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka's Raichur.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadFact-Check: AI Visuals Passed Off as Iran's Attack on Indian Oil Tanker

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT