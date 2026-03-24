Old Clip Viral as Bajrang Dal Lathi-Charged by Police in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

A video showing police lathi-charging a crowd is circulating on social media with the claim that it shows action against Bajrang Dal members during Eid in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

Some context: Tensions gripped Uttam Nagar following the death of 26-year-old Dalit man Tarun during Holi, escalating communal unrest in the area. Ahead of Eid, videos warning of potential disturbances circulated on social media, prompting heightened security during the celebrations.