Ground Report: How Tarun's 'Killing' Made Uttam Nagar a Communal Tinderbox

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Is there an attempt to give a communal color to the dispute that occurred during Holi in Uttam Nagar, Delhi?
Is the death of Tarun Butolia being used to set a narrative against a particular community?
Is a conflict between two families being portrayed as a clash between two communities to fuel hatred?
These are some of the questions that have arisen after the dispute during Holi in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. In fact, on March 4, a fight allegedly broke out between two sides over throwing a water-filled balloon. The matter escalated to such an extent that both sides got into a physical altercation, in which 26-year-old Tarun Butolia died. Police have arrested 14 people in this case, while two minors have also been taken into custody. Since the incident, there has been tension in the area. Heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, people associated with right-wing organizations have been continuously visiting the family of the deceased Tarun. During this time, several people were also heard giving provocative speeches. However, local residents say that this dispute was between two families living in the neighborhood, which is now being given a communal angle. In this ground report by The Quint, find out what the reality of the entire dispute is.
'15–20 people hit my son on the head with sticks and bats'
In a conversation with The Quint, the deceased Tarun’s father Memraj recalled the incident of that day and said that a 6–7-year-old girl standing on the second floor of the house accidentally dropped a water-filled balloon from her hand. During this, some water splashed on a woman passing through the lane, after which the woman started creating a commotion.
He further says, “My uncle and my younger brother Ramesh—both apologised to the woman. But she did not agree and started shouting and gathered her family members. They had sticks, iron rods, etc. in their hands. As soon as they came, they started beating us.”
In this incident, Tarun’s father and other family members suffered serious injuries. According to the police, 8 people from both sides were injured.
The family says that Tarun was not at home when the dispute happened. He had gone out to play Holi with his friends.
“My son had gone to play Holi with his friends. He didn’t even know what had happened at home. As soon as my son came, 15–20 people hit him on the head with iron rods and bats. We didn’t even know that he had been attacked. My uncle’s son came to call me. When I saw him, he was lying there. That scene still appears before my eyes.”Memraj, Tarun’s father
While speaking to the media, DCP Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh said, “At around 11 PM on the 4th, we received a PCR call that a neighbor had injured my uncle’s head. Our police staff immediately reached the spot. After reaching, it was found that a fight broke out between two sides of different communities over throwing a balloon.”
“The allegations against us are false”
On March 10, a member of the accused family held a press conference and termed all the allegations against their family as false. While speaking to the media, she said, “This is a matter between two families, which Bajrang Dal has turned into a Hindu-Muslim issue. The murder allegation being put on us is completely false. All the boys had come intoxicated. It was their own stick that hit Tarun on the head.”
Police have also invoked sections related to murder along with the SC/ST Act in this case.
The Quint also spoke to local residents of JJ Colony, who said that this is a matter between two families. Wasim Khan says, “This is not a fight over colors. This is an old dispute between them. There have been previous clashes between them. At least three incidents are confirmed. The thing is, both are originally from Rajasthan, just belonging to different communities.”
However, Tarun’s father has denied any previous dispute. He said, “We had no prior incident with them. We didn’t even talk to them. We lived normally. We used to come and go to our house. We had no interaction with them. We had no quarrel with them.”
But the police say that both families have known each other for years and have had disputes earlier as well.
“These two families have known each other for around 50 years. They are originally from Rajasthan. Earlier, they used to live in the slums of Rajendra Nagar. After 2004, they shifted here. During questioning, it was also found that like between neighbors, they had disputes earlier over parking. But it was not communal.”Kushal Pal Singh, DCP Dwarka
'We will not create Ghazwa-e-Hind, we will create Bhagwa-e-Hind'
Since the incident, members of Hindu organizations have been visiting Tarun’s house. On March 12, Bittu Bajrangi, along with members of the International Hindu Sena and several right-wing organisations, reached Tarun’s house and delivered provocative speeches.
While speaking to Tarun’s family, a sadhvi said, “We will have to enter their (the accused’s) homes. Until we do, they will keep doing this. I would tell every Hindu brother, just like you gather in crowds when big celebrities come, gather like that here as well.”
Swami Santosh Anand of the International Hindu Sena addressed people in a park outside Tarun’s house and said, “If you still do not wake up today, no one will come to wake you up. Our message is—Hindu brothers, wake up, recognize yourselves, and unite.”
“These people with a jihadi mindset have only one goal—how to establish Ghazwa-e-Hind in the future. But everyone must take a pledge—not Ghazwa-e-Hind, we will create Bhagwa-e-Hind.”
Jameel Ahmad says, “The crowd that has gathered there from outside does not recognize who these people are. They will just start doing their work. They only see beard and cap, nothing else. They abuse us, calling us jihadi and terrorist. We wanted to go there, but because of this fear, we are not going.”
Bulldozer action on accused’s house
Four days after the incident, on March 8, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) demolished a part of one accused’s house with a bulldozer, calling it an encroachment, without giving notice, which has also raised questions.
A member of the accused family said, “Only one side is being heard, the other side is not even being looked at. Bulldozers are being run over houses. Documents, cash, jewelry—everything has been destroyed. There was a wedding in our house, preparations were going on. We have been rendered homeless. Where will we go?”
According to the Supreme Court guidelines of 2024, before demolishing any structure, it is mandatory to give at least 15 days’ notice to the owner or occupant of the property. The notice must clearly state which structure is to be demolished and the reasons for doing so.
However, on the question of notice, an MCD official told The Indian Express, “If a structure is illegal, a notice is given before demolition. But if it is a case of encroachment, giving notice is not necessary.”
Amid this dispute, on March 12, the Delhi High Court has put a stay on the bulldozer action on the accused’s houses for one week.