Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI Visuals Passed Off as Iran's Attack on Indian Oil Tanker

Fact-Check: AI Visuals Passed Off as Iran's Attack on Indian Oil Tanker

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using artificial intelligence.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check:&nbsp;AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using artificial intelligence. </p></div>
i

Fact-Check: AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using artificial intelligence.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, a video allegedly featuring an Indian oil tanker’s cabin on fire is being shared on social media.

Those sharing this clip claimed that Iran targeted an Indian ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Links of similar posts can be found here, here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this viral clip is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Iranian Strike in Bahrain

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • We then ran a relevant keyword search and found several reports about diplomatic talks between India and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

  • The BBC reported that India has used diplomatic channels with Iran to secure limited safe passage for some of its oil and gas tankers through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing conflict, helping ease immediate energy concerns.

  • However, the route remains highly volatile, with most shipping disrupted due to attacks.

  • Additionally, 'Mayuree Naree,' a Thailand carrier which was India-bound was struck in the volatile region, reported the Hindustan Times.

Irregularities in the video: Team WebQoof closely examined the video and noted a few anomalies such as distorted body parts of the few people visible in the viral clip.

Here is a close-up of the frame. 

Here is a close-up of the frame. 

  • This led us to run the video AI-detection tool Hive Moderation, which revealed that the video was created using AI.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation.

PIB clarification: Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit also debunked this viral clip and noted that it had been created using "AI technology."

Conclusion: The viral clip has been created using AI and is not a real visual, as claimed.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Passed off as Hypersonic Missile Attack on Tel Aviv
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT