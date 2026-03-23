Old Clip Showing Massive Crowd Outside Theatres Linked to Dhurandhar 2

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A video showing a massive crowd outside a movie theatre is being linked to director-producer Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Users sharing the video claimed that it showed people waiting to enter the theatres to watch the film.
What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post by Deccan Chronicle from January, featuring the same viral clip. The post noted that the visuals showed crowds outside theatres to watch The RajaSaab, starring actor Prabhas in Hyderabad.
Further, we also found a post on X from featuring the same viral clip. The post noted that the video showed "craze of Gadar 2 in Bangalore."
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral clip is old and unrelated to Dhurandar: The Revenge. Team WebQoof was able to trace this clip back to 2023.
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