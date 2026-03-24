Old, Unrelated Video Shared as People Celebrating Holi on Eid in Uttam Nagar

A video of a huge crowd waving saffron flags and dancing to loud music is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows people celebrating Holi in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Eid.
Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption that said, "This is Uttam Nagar scenes on Eid! Well done Hindus of Uttam Nagar."
What are the facts?: The video dates back to September 2024 and is unrelated to Uttam Nagar or Delhi. This makes the viral claim false.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle named 'dj_sonu_gulbarga'.
It was posted on 23 September 2024.
The caption mentioned another user named 'amar_sound_raichur', which indicated towards the possibility of the video being recorded in Karnataka's Raichur. Other hashtags mentioned in the caption provided more context, indicating that people were actually celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.
Geolocating the place: We went through the Instagram video and found a signboard in front of the mosque that said "Osmaniya Masjid".
Taking this forward, we searched for the mosque (combining it with Raichur) on Google Maps. The 'street view' option clearly showed the same mosque and other surroundings as seen in the viral video.
This clearly proved that the video was recorded in Karnataka's Raichur.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is unrelated to Delhi.
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