How AI Is Reshaping the Future of Warfare: Lessons From West Asia Conflict

As the war between Iran and Israel/USA entered its 26th day, an analysis of fact-check stories published by Team WebQoof found that nearly 50 percent of claims carried visuals created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

While this is not the first conflict in times of AI, this comes at a time where generating AI-generated visuals have become accessing and affordable for starting a narrative war using mis and disinformation. This is also a time when fact-checkers and journalists are able to use AI to detect and debunk mis and disinformation.