Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Around PM Modi, Jamia University, Donald Trump & More

WebQoof Recap: Around PM Modi, Jamia University, Donald Trump & More

Read our recap to find out our top five fact-check stories from this week.

Team Webqoof
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Recap | Read our recap to find out our top five fact-check stories from this week.</p></div>
i

WebQoof Recap | Read our recap to find out our top five fact-check stories from this week.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

From an AI-manipulated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi going viral to a fabricated notification being falsely linked to Jamia Millia Islamia, here are some of the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.

Also ReadTwo Old Videos Viral To Claim That Army Camp in Rajouri Was Recently Attacked

1. Did PM Modi Admit Pakistan Destroyed Rafale Jets During Indo-Pak Conflict? No!

A video of PM Narendra Modi went viral on the internet with a claim that it purportedly showed him admitting that Pakistan had shot down Rafale jets during the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

However, we found that the video was manipulated using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. There was no available evidence to prove that PM Modi made such a statement.

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadUnrelated Videos Linked to Old BSF Corruption Case, Passed Off as Recent

2. Is Jamia Prohibiting Boys & Girls From Standing Together During Ramadan? No!

Social media users shared a notification allegedly issued by Jamia Millia Islamia claiming that the university has prohibited boys and girls from standing together during the month of Ramadan.

  • It further said that if couples are found together, then their marriage will be arranged immediately.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

However, the university clarified that the viral notification was fake and no such announcement has been made.

Read the full story here.

Also Read'Land Jihad' to PILs: How Hate Narratives Turn Into Legal Action Against Mosques
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

3. Fact-Check: Did Trump Say Pakistan PM Would Have Died Without His Involvement?

A video from US President Donald Trump's recent address was being circulated on the internet to claim that he said, "The Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement."

Multiple news outlets like The Economic TimesDeccan HeraldIndian Express, and News18, among others, had shared the same claim.

Team WebQoof found that the claim was misleading. A full version of Trump's address showed him saying, "35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement."

Read our fact-check here.

Also ReadViral Clip of Mahindra BE 6 Pulling a Generator to Charge Itself Is AI-Generated

4. Did Gautam Gambhir Hit Back at Trolls After India vs South Africa Match? No!

Following India's defeat against South Africa in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, a video of Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir was going viral on the internet as his response to the trolls.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X /Screenshot)

However, the claim was misleading as the video was from December 2025. It showed Gambhir hitting back at his critics after India's ODI series against South Africa.

Read the full story here.

Also ReadOld Image of Go-Go Dancers Performing at a Hotel Falsely Linked to Sonia Gandhi

5. Two Old Videos Viral To Claim That Army Camp in Rajouri Was Recently Attacked

Two videos were being shared with a claim that they allegedly showed the aftermath of a recent attack by the "Kashmiri freedom fighters" on the Indian Army's camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

We found that both of these clips were old and unrelated to each other. While the first clip dated back to November 2025, the second one was from May 2022.

To find out more details, read our fact-check here.

Also ReadOld Video From Syria Falsely Linked to Recent Blast in Karachi, Pakistan

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT