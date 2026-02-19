ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Does This Video Show Indian & Pakistan Fans Fighting in Sri Lanka? No, It’s AI!

Multiple discrepancies and detection tools showed that the viral video was indeed AI-generated.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

After India defeated Pakistan in the group stage of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, a video which shows a man recording a fight between the fans of both the teams is now being circulated as recent and real visuals.

What have users said?: Those sharing the clip have captioned it saying, "India Pakistan supporters fight with each other in Columbia SriLanka #cricket #pakvsindia #pakvsind #funny #trendingreel #viralreelsシ #trendingreelsvideo #shortsvideos (sic)."

(More archives of similar claims could be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video has actually been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real visuals.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Discrepancies in the viral video: We noticed multiple anomalies in the viral clip, which raised questions about its authenticity.

  • The back of the t-shirt worn by a Pakistani fan appeared to be garbled and made no sense.

  • The Pakistani jersey seen in the viral video carried the wrong logo and did not match with the official team jersey.

  • Towards the middle of the video, text on a person appears and disappears in the next instant. All these findings indicated towards the possibility of the viral clip being an AI-generated one.

(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)

  • The text on the person's jersey appeared to be garbled.

    (Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.

  • The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the viral clip being an AI-generated one.

  • Six detectors of the second tool gave conclusively results showing that the video was indeed an AI one.

(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)

  • The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of this video being an AI-generated one.

    (Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video does not show real visuals and has been generated using AI tools.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Pakistan   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×